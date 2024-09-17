Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock worth $1,383,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.