Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $126.02 and last traded at $126.09. 48,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,016,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.23.

Specifically, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.