Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

Tesla stock opened at $226.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $332,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.