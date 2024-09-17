Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

