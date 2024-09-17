Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,333 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5,971.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 672,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Albany International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Albany International Stock Up 0.3 %

AIN stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. Albany International’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

