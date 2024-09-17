Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

