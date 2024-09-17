Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

