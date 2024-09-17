Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $143.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

