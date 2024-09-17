Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.10% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

