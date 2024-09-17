Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of AAR worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in AAR by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR Stock Down 0.6 %

AIR opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

