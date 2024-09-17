Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $83.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $114.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

