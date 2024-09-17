Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 11,854 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after acquiring an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

