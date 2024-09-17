Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 13,917 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

HASI opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.