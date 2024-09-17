Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 14,328 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in International Paper by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock worth $898,268. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

