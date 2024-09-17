Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 16,256 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 74.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $49,734,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

VLY stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

