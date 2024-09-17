Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,290 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 72.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KTB opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.