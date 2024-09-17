Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,882 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

