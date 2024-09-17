Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,292 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

