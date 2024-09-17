Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of YETI worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in YETI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in YETI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

