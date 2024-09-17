Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,695 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

NYSE:BBY opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

