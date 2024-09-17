The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 164,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 129.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 70,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,603,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

