The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

