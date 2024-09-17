The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $154.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

