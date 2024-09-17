The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Shane Gannon Acquires 16,000 Shares

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Shane Gannon purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.09 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of A$81,488.00 ($55,059.46).
The GPT Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
The GPT Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
About The GPT Group
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
