The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $107,893,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

MOS stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

