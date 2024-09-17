The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

