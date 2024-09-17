The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

