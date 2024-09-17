TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.47.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
