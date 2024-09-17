TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.47.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.