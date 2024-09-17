Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 6,512 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

