Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

