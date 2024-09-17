Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,844,000 after buying an additional 573,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,297,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

