Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,474 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $12,849,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Thomas S. Timko acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

