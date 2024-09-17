Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

