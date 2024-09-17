Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 101,964 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 16.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

