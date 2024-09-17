Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after buying an additional 1,681,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.77.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MU opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

