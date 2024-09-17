Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,496 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.