Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

