Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,869 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

