Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $347,110,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 918,240 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,056,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Fortrea Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.