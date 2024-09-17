Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,405 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,079,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $19,639,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $19,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

