Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.51% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PESI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

PESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

