Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in James River Group by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,902.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point cut their target price on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $251.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.57%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

