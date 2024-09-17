Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $152,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 41.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 170,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $443,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

