Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 2,042 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $646.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $636.37 and its 200 day moving average is $631.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.