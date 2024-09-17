Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,334 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Mama’s Creations worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAMA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.05. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.