Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11,242.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.20.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $380.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.13 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.15.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

