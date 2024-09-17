Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 17,216 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.12% of Xeris Biopharma worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

