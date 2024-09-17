Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 683 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

