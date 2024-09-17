Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 72 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $181.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

