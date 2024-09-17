Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,897 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.17% of SandRidge Energy worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.09.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

